Cop's Husband Looted Of Cash, Mobile In Punjab: Cops

The incident took place on National Highway 1. (Representational)

The husband of an assistant sub-inspector of Punjab police was robbed of Rs 7.50 lakh along with two mobile phones in his possession by a group of men in Punjab's Phagwara, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night on National Highway 1 when Harinderjit Singh was returning in his car along with two relatives from Nabha, said police.

Incidentally, Harinderjit's wife Rajwinder Kaur is an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of police in Hoshiarpur district.

In his complaint, he said some 10-12 men intercepted his car that when he was near Jamalpur village.

They thrashed him and decamped with Rs 7.50 lakh cash and two mobile phones, police said.

The group blamed him for hitting their car, the complainant stated.

Police official Onkar Singh Brar said a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and investigations were underway.