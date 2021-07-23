Cops File Case 6 Months After In-Laws Allegedly Forced Delhi Woman To Drink Acid

The couple was married for less than seven years, the police said (Representational)

The Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) on Thursday said a woman living in outer Delhi's Kirari area was allegedly forced to drink acid by her in-laws in January this year and the police failed to register a case in the matter for six months.

The woman is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital in the national capital, the Commission said.

The matter came to the fore after the woman's brother called the DCW helpline 181 on July 20 and sought help. He told the women's rights body that no case was registered in the matter.

"As soon as information about the matter was received, DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal and member Promila Gupta met the woman at the hospital. Her condition is critical and she has become very weak," the Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) said.

The DCW team recorded the statement of the woman before the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM).

The police later lodged an FIR in the matter but did not add the section of acid attack in the same, the DCW said.

"Swati Maliwal has issued a notice to the police and asked them to add section 326A (punishment for acid attacks) of the Indian Penal Code in the case," the panel said.

The Delhi Commission for Women will assist the woman in her legal battle and work towards ensuring speedy arrest of the accused, it said.

A senior police officer said since the couple was married for less than seven years, so as per procedure, a statement was recorded before the SDM, based on which the FIR was registered in the matter.

He said Section 326 A of the IPC has been added in the first case diary.

Earlier this week, DCW chief Swati Maliwal had written to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking strict action in a case where a 25-year-old woman was allegedly forced to drink acid by her husband and sister-in-law on June 28.