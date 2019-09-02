'Well-Planned': Cops Blame BJP's Arjun Singh For Bengal Violence

Arjun Singh was seen in a blood-soaked shirt and a bandage around his head.

The West Bengal Police on Monday said the violence that broke out at Kankinara in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district was "well planned" to disrupt peace, and held injured BJP MP Arjun Singh responsible for carrying out attacks on the police.

Violence had erupted in at Kankinara the on Sunday over "capture" of a party office in the district.

"Reports of violence came only from the place near Arjun Singh's residence. Going by the nature of the clash, it seems well-planned," West Bengal ADG Gyanwant Singh said.

Around 30 people have been arrested in connection with the incident he said.

"Arjun Singh and his men were throwing stones at policemen. I think if the police had lost their cool, the situation could have deteriorated," Mr Singh added.

Arjun Singh, BJP MP from Barrackpore, had claimed that Police Commissioner Manoj Verma had attacked him, causing a gash on his head.

Denying Arjun Singh's allegation, the ADG said, "There are TV grabs showing that police were attacked by a mob was led by Arjun Singh. Suddenly, a stone thrown by one of his party supporters hit him. He was never attacked."

"... Instead of listening to the police commissioner, they started throwing bombs and stones at him, forcing the police to move back till more forces joined," he said.

Meanwhile, BJP activists blocked road and rail trafficat several places on Monday during a 12-hour bandh called by the party in North 24 Parganas district to protest attacks on its leaders, police said.

