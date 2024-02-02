Delhi Crime Branch Team At Arvind Kejriwal's Over AAP's Poaching Claim

Days after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the the BJP was attempting to "buy" seven Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs to destabilise his government, cops from the Delhi Police Crime Branch visited the Chief Minister's residence to serve him a notice in the case, said sources.

Mr Kejriwal had alleged that the BJP made an offer of Rs 25 crore each to buy out seven of his MLAs. The BJP had filed a police complaint in the matter.

The Delhi Police reports to the Union Home Ministry.

Unable to win elections in Delhi, the BJP is hatching "dirty conspiracies" to topple Arvind Kejriwal government, the ruling party in Delhi had alleged.

Mr Kejriwal is also facing heat from the Enforcement Directorate, the central agency investigating the alleged corruption in the Delhi liquor policy case.

He has been summoned five times and has skipped them all, claiming that the summons were illegal.