Cop Suspended For Dancing Inside Police Station

What do you do on a slow Sunday afternoon if you are on duty at work and nothing much is happening? Sub inspector Krishna Sadhan Mondal, a policeman in West Bengal, decided to let his hair down. He put on some Bollywood music and began to dance like there's no tomorrow. All this, just opposite a lock-up at the police station packed with accused criminals.Sub inspector Mondol has now been pulled off duty by angry bosses, along with the officer who shot the video and posted it online, where it went viral. The suspended policemen were stationed at Hirapur, Asansol. While the policeman danced to the upbeat tune, women officers can be seen clapping in the background in the minute-long video clip.A probe has been ordered into the incident by the Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate. The two policemen have been asked to explain their actions and authorities are also trying to find out whether outsiders were present during the incident.Watch the video here: