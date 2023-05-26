Video: Cop Pulls Woman's Hair, Kicks Her During Anti-Encroachment Drive

The policeman was seen grabbing a woman by her hair.

A policeman was seen pulling a woman's hair and kicking her as she fell to the ground in shocking visuals from a village in Chhattisgarh. Several other police personnel were also seen dragging another woman to get her to force into a police van parked nearby.

The appalling scene unfolded during an anti-encroachment drive in Tilsiva village in the Surajpur district. The police said they retaliated after the women attacked some local revenue officials.

A case was registered against the women and they were put behind bars.

"Some locals attacked the revenue officer during the anti-encroachment drive. We are probing the case," said Additional Superintendent of Police, Surajpur, Madhulika Sharma.

The administration alleged that eighteen people had encroached on land that was meant for a livestock shed. Locals. however, said that they have been living there for years.

"We have been staying here for years. No one stopped us before this," said a woman.

She also alleged that police also assaulted a pregnant woman.

The video of the assault has gone viral even as the authorities are yet to comment on the use of force by the police personnel on the women.

Police said during the drive the women attacked local revenue officials thats why a case has been registered against them.