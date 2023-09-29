Cop Offers To Sponsor Education Of Ujjain Rape Survivor

Ujjain rape case: Inspector Ajay Verma was moved to tears when he heard the girl's screams.

Horrifying visuals from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, which show a 15-year-old girl, semi-naked and bleeding after rape, going door-to-door for help, sparked outrage across the country. But the incident also showcased how some policemen went out of their way to help the girl. Two cops donated blood to the girl when she was being treated at a hospital. Another cop has said that he wants to sponsor the girl's education and healthcare expenses.

Inspector Ajay Verma of Mahakal police station in Ujjain said that he would have adopted the girl if they weren't able to find her family.

He said that he was moved to tears when he heard the girl's screams at the hospital.

"When she was being treated for her injuries I was listening to her screams, my eyes were filled with tears. I thought why is god giving her so much trouble," Inspector Verma said.

"We have found the family and I can now help them without getting involved in legal complications. I can take care of her financial needs, education, and health. If I couldn't find her parents, I would have adopted her legally," he added.

An autorickshaw driver was questioned after the police scanned CCTV footage of the locality where the teenager was seen seeking help. The police said they found blood stains in the three-wheeler. The police zeroed in on the autorickshaw driver and arrested him yesterday.