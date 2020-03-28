Cop Killed In Assam, Over 200 Arrested For Coronavirus Lockdown Violation

Coronavirus shutdown: 276 arrested for violation of lockdown orders in Assam (File)

A policeman was killed and two others were injured in two separate incidents in Assam following clashes with mobs over violation of the coronavirus lockdown. A policemen of the Assam Industrial Security Force (AISF) died in a fight with locals in Cachar district on Saturday.

According to the police, Baktar Uddin Barbhuiya, 50, was going home from Binnakendi tea estate when he was surrounded by some locals and thrashed. Doctors at Silchar Medical College and Hospital said he died before he could be brought there.

A senior police officer along with a large force rushed to the site and dispersed the crowd that had gathered in violation of the 21-day lockdown.

In two more incidents in lower Assam, locals attacked some policemen while they were trying to enforce the lockdown.

On Friday night, two police personnel from Chapar station in Dhubri were injured when they were attacked by a crowd. Some 300 people reportedly gathered there in violation of the lockdown guidelines, police sources said. Both policemen are in hospital.

On Saturday morning, a group of shopkeepers and customers attacked a police team in Bongaigaon when they tried to stop them from opening shops at Bodi Bazar. At least 276 have been arrested till Saturday evening for violation of lockdown orders.