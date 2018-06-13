Cop Held For Taking Bribe In Maharashtra's Thane

The cop, Mr Ramchandra Randive, 27, was caught yesterday while accepting the bribe from the complainant near a school.

A complaint was filed against the accused under relevant sections. (Representational)

Palghar:  The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a cop working with the Vasai police station in Palghar district of Maharashtra for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a complainant.

The cop, Mr Ramchandra Randive, 27, was caught yesterday while accepting the bribe from the complainant near a school in Palghar, ACB's Deputy Superintendent of Police Ajay Afle said.

  According to the complaint filed by the victim with the ACB on June 11, the accused demanded Rs 50,000 from him for not taking action against his father, a businessman, who had apparently purchasing some stolen utensils six months back.

Based on the complaint, the ACB laid a trap and arrested the cop while he was accepting an installment of the bribe amount yesterday, the ACB said.

A complaint was filed against the accused under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, it added.

