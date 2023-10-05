Cop Dies By Suicide In Arunachal Pradesh

The body of the policeman was handed over to the family members (Representational)

A constable on duty at a minister's bungalow here allegedly shot himself to death on Thursday, a senior police officer said.

Constable Kabak Soni of the first Arunachal Armed Police battalion, who was on duty at Environment & Forest Minister Mama Natung's residence, shot himself at his head from point blank range with his gun, Capital Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohit Rajbir Singh said.

"One round was used by him, to shoot in the temple...," Mr Singh said, adding the 33-year-old constable hails from the Papumpare district of the state.

Inquest proceedings were conducted by Niti Vihar police station, he said.

The body of the policeman was handed over to the family members after conducting postmortem at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) near here, the SP added.

