Cop, CRPF Personnel Among 4 Arrested In J&K Police Recruitment Scam

Over a dozen people have been arrested by CBI in connection with the scam.

A police officer and a CRPF personnel have been arrested by the CBI in connection with police recruitment scam in Jammu and Kashmir.

The arrested police officer has been identified as Ashok Kumar, an ASI in J&K police, and CRPF constable Surinder Kumar. Two more people have been arrested in connection with the case.

So far, over a dozen people including a commanding officer of BSF have been arrested by CBI for their alleged involvement in paper leak and manipulation of the recruitment process of J&K police sub- inspectors.

Three relatives of an arrested police officer - son, daughter and son-in-law - had made it to the selection list of police inspectors.

1,200 candidates were selected for the post of sub- inspectors in J&K police. The selection list was scrapped in July after massive protests by aggrieved candidates in Jammu and Kashmir.

This was the first major recruitment drive after Jammu and Kashmir was given union territory status.

"Investigation has revealed the alleged payment of Rs 20-30 lakh (approximately) by willing candidates and their families to the accused for accessing the question paper before the commencement of the examination," a CBI statement said after recent raids.

During investigations officials of J&K police, CRPF, J&K Services Selection Board, teachers and some touts have been found involved in the recruitment scam.

Days after the case was handed over to the CBI, the agency registered a case on August 3, against 33 accused including commandant cum Medical Officer of BSF Dr Karnail Singh, a former member and an official of JKSSB, an ex-official of CRPF; ASI of J&K Police; Owner of a coaching centre at Akhnoor; private company based at Bengaluru and some private persons.

Over the last two years, recruitment in government departments has suffered a huge jolt in J&K as one after another recruitment process has come under the scanner for alleged manipulation and corruption.

So far three recruitment exams concurred by J&K SSRB have been cancelled following allegations of brazen irregularities including the leaking question papers for money.

Manoj Sinha, J&Ks Lt Governor who cancelled the selection lists following allegations of corruption has said that guilty will not spared and transparent exams will be held afresh.

But critics allege that all this taking place under his watch and it's unemployed youth who bear the brunt.

Besides, police recruitment scam, bungling in recruitment of Financial Account Assistants and JE Civil exams has also been cancelled and cases have been handed over to the CBI.

Following protests by thousands of job aspirants, a probe panel headed by RK Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary Home J&K found large scale corruption and manipulation of merit list of police Sub- Inspectors.

Mr Goyal recommend cancellation of list and asked for a probe to punish the accused involved in the scam.