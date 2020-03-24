"No Panic Buying Please": PM Says Essentials, Medicines To Be Available

India will go under total lockdown from midnight for three weeks to fight the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today.

By converging around shops, you are risking the spread of COVID-19, says PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said people need not panic about availability of essential commodities and medicines during the 21-day nationwide lockdown as the Centre and various state governments will work together to ensure this.

"Together, we will fight COVID-19 and create a healthier India," he said on Twitter, soon after his address to the nation during which he announced a lockdown for three weeks to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

"My fellow citizens, there is absolutely no need to panic," he added.

"Essential commodities, medicines etc would be available. Centre and various state governments will work in close coordination to ensure this," he said.

