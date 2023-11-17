'Continues To Be Resistance For...': S Jaishankar On Role Of Global South

He also highlighted the achievements of India's G20 presidency.

India called on the countries of the Global South on Friday to work towards self-reliance to mitigate vulnerabilities vis-a-vis economic concentrations, noting that the COVID-19 era was a stark reminder of the perils of dependence for basic necessities on far-away geographies.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said this while addressing the second edition of the India-hosted Voice of Global South Summit.

He also highlighted the achievements of India's G20 presidency and how it sincerely worked to address challenges facing the Global South or the developing nations.

"The New Delhi Leaders' Declaration will be remembered for bringing back the G20 focus on the real and serious concerns of the Global South," Jaishankar said, adding that the document is a "comprehensive message" on promoting strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth.

Without making any specific references, the external affairs minister said there continues to be a "resistance" for a greater role for the Global South in shaping solutions for the key issues of present times.

"As we look ahead, our vision of everyone's growth, with everyone's trust is far from accomplished. While change is the natural order, there continues to be a resistance for a greater role for the Global South in shaping solutions for the key issues of our times," he said.

"But together, we need to continue putting greater emphasis on the need to take everyone along and everyone's views along while we deliberate at multilateral and plurilateral forums," he said.

Jaishankar argued that the Voice of Global South Summit can be greatly impactful by amplifying "our individual voices and projecting our shared interests for the emerging world order".

"We also need to work towards self-reliance to mitigate our vulnerabilities vis-a-vis economic concentrations. The Covid era is a stark reminder of the perils of dependence for basic necessities on far-away geographies," he said.

"We need to not only democratise and diversify production, but build resilient and reliable supply chains and promote local solutions. Only then can the Global South secure its future," he added.

Jaishankar also referred to the African Union's entry into the G20 as a permanent member at the New Delhi summit of the grouping.

"Perhaps, the most satisfying outcome of our G20 presidency was the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member. By doing so, we have given voice to 1.4 billion people of Africa," he said. PTI MPB RC

