Contempt Proceedings Okayed Against Cartoonist For Criticising Top Court

There were other illustrations as well where the top court was mentioned. (File)

Attorney General KK Venugopal has given consent to initiate contempt proceedings against cartoonist Rachita Taneja for her illustrations against the Supreme Court. The cartoonist had tweeted a series of illustrations, which Mr Venugopal said was "gross insinuation" against the top court of the country and "audacious assault and insult to the institution".

In her tweets, Rachita Taneja, who tweets from the handle "Sanitary Panels" made a cartoon on the Supreme Court granting bail to Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami.

Mr Goswami was arrested over the suicide of an architect, Anvay Naik, and his mother in 2018. While granting him interim bail a week later, a two-judge bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee had pulled up the Maharashtra government over the journalist's arrest and said: "If we as a constitutional court do not lay down law and protect liberty, then who will?"

The nod from the government's top law officer came in response to an appeal from a law student.

Recently, the Attorney General had also given consent to contempt proceedings against stand-up artist Kunal Kamra for his criticism of the Supreme Court.

Kunal Kamra had also tweeted criticizing the Supreme Court for granting interim bail to Arnab Goswami. Eight people wanted to sue him for criminal contempt.

Highlighting one of the tweets in his response to the request for contempt proceedings, the Attorney General had said, "Today people boldly and brazenly condemn the Supreme Court and its judges in what they believe is freedom of speech".

"It is time that people understand attacking the Supreme Court unjustifiably and brazenly will lead to punishment," he had added.