'Contact US': Smriti Irani's Jab At Rahul Gandhi After Congress's 'Missing' Tweet

Smriti Irani had wrested Amethi, the Gandhi family stronghold, from Rahul Gandhi in 2019.

Union minister Smriti Irani today responded sharply to a Congress tweet that declared her as "missing". In a pointed dig at Congress's Rahul Gandhi that started with "O divine political creature," she said she was in Amethi, and anyone looking for the former MP of the area, could "contact US".

"O divine political creature, I have just left Sirsira village, Vidhan Sabha Salon, Lok Sabha Amethi towards Dhuranpur. If looking for former MP please contact US," read a rough translation of the Hindi tweet from the minister, who had wrested the Gandhi family stronghold from Rahul Gandhi in 2019.

Mr Gandhi, who had lost in Amethi, won Kerala's Wayanad. He lost the constituency earlier this year after being sentenced to two year in jail in a defamation case.

हे दिव्य राजनीतिक प्राणी , मैं अभी सिरसिरा गाँव , विधान सभा सलोन , लोक सभा अमेठी से निकली हूँ धूरनपुर की ओर । अगर पूर्व सांसद को ढूँढ रहे हो तो कृपया अमेरिका संपर्क करें । https://t.co/2rEUKLPCK8 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 31, 2023

Mr Gandhi is currently on a six-day visit to the US, and his sharp criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi there has upset the BJP camp.

At a gathering in San Francisco, Mr Gandhi had said that PM Modi would "explain to God how the universe works and God will get confused about what have I created".

The Prime Minister, he said, belongs to the group of people who think they can "explain history to historians, science to scientists and warfare to the army".

At the core of it is "mediocrity", Mr Gandhi had added, "They're not ready to listen".

Accusing Mr Gandhi of "insulting India", Union minister Anurag Thakur said the Congress leader "could not digest" the praise and appreciation the Prime Minister received during his recent foreign visits.

"PM Modi met almost 24 PMs and Presidents of the world and held over 50 meetings during his foreign visit recently. Several world leaders say Modi is the most popular leader. When the Australian PM said 'PM Modi is the Boss', Rahul Gandhi could not digest this," added the Union Minister.