'Consumers Installing Rooftop Solar Panels At Home Will Get Zero Power Bills': Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that under the Delhi Solar Policy 2024, people installing rooftop solar panels at home will get generation-based incentives.

He said such consumers will be paid for solar power generation.

Under the policy, all government buildings having an area of 500 square metres will have to mandatorily install rooftop solar panels in the next three years, Kejriwal further said.

Delhi Power Minister Atishi said the solar policy was approved by the Cabinet two days back and it would be notified within 10 days.

The 2016 policy of the Delhi government enabled the deployment of over 250 MW of rooftop solar plants within the city and around 1,250 MW of utility-scale solar plants, totalling 1,500 MW. This meets 7.2 per cent of Delhi's annual electricity demand.

