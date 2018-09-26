Aadhaar Verdict: What's Allowed (PAN-linking) And What Isn't

Supreme Court upholds constitutional validity of Aadhaar Card
New Delhi: The Supreme Court today said that the Aadhaar scheme which collects biometric data from every citizen and assigns a national identity card to them does not violate the right to privacy and is constitutionally valid. The government, which has been arguing for the mandatory use of Aadhaar for all major transactions, has said that it holds that privacy is a fundamental right but with reasonable restrictions. After today's verdict, here's what's allowed and ruled out:
Aadhaar Card: Here are your top 5 takeaways
Private firms cannot insist on your Aadhaar information
So cellphone companies cannot seek your Aadhaar number
Your bank account does not have to be linked to your Aadhaar ID
Schools cannot seek your child's Aadhaar details including for admission
Aadhaar should be linked to your PAN information for the filing of your tax returns