Aadhaar Verdict: What's Allowed (PAN-linking) And What Isn't

Supreme Court upholds constitutional validity of Aadhaar Card

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today said that the Aadhaar scheme which collects biometric data from every citizen and assigns a national identity card to them does not violate the right to privacy and is constitutionally valid. The government, which has been arguing for the mandatory use of Aadhaar for all major transactions, has said that it holds that privacy is a fundamental right but with reasonable restrictions. After today's verdict, here's what's allowed and ruled out: