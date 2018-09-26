Aadhaar Verdict: What's Allowed (PAN-linking) And What Isn't

The Aadhaar hearing went for 38 days, spanning four-and-half months

All India | | Updated: September 26, 2018 12:10 IST
Supreme Court upholds constitutional validity of Aadhaar Card

New Delhi:  The Supreme Court today said that the Aadhaar scheme which collects biometric data from every citizen and assigns a national identity card to them does not violate the right to privacy and is constitutionally valid. The government, which has been arguing for the mandatory use of Aadhaar for all major transactions, has said that it holds that privacy is a fundamental right but with reasonable restrictions. After today's verdict, here's what's allowed and ruled out:
Aadhaar Card: Here are your top 5 takeaways
  1. Private firms cannot insist on your Aadhaar information
  2. So cellphone companies cannot seek your Aadhaar number
  3. Your bank account does not have to be linked to your Aadhaar ID
  4. Schools cannot seek your child's Aadhaar details including for admission
  5. Aadhaar should be linked to your PAN information for the filing of your tax returns


Read In

