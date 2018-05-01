Conspiracy To Kill Lalu Yadav, Alleges Son Tejashwi On Transfer From AIIMS Lalu Yadav was on Monday shifted to a Ranchi hospital for follow-up treatment -- after he met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi at AIIMS where he was undergoing treatment for heart and kidney-related ailments.

Share EMAIL PRINT Lalu Yadav has been shifted from AIIMS to a Ranchi hospital for follow-up treatment Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said on Monday that the decision to shift Rashtriya Janata Dal or RJD chief Lalu Yadav from AIIMS in New Delhi to a Ranchi hospital is "part of a conspiracy to kill him."



"Lalu ji is not well, he is still seriously ill. I met him last week and saw his bad health condition. It is surprising why Lalu ji has been shifted from AIIMS to a Ranchi hospital. Everyone knows AIIMS is best for treatment for Lalu ji, who is suffering from several serious illnesses."



"Depriving him of proper treatment is part of a conspiracy to kill my father," Tejashwi Yadav, a former Deputy Chief Minister and younger son of Lalu Yadav, told the media in Patna, alleging that there was political pressure on AIIMS to deprive him of proper treatment.



"RJD will go to the people's court to say that Lalu ji has been denied proper treatment as part of a conspiracy by those in power in Delhi," he alleged.



Tejashwi Yadav also tweeted: "The decision to shift Lalu ji from AIIMS to Ranchi hospital has been taken in haste. AIIMS is much better and I wonder why this decision has been taken. Only AIIMS authorities can reveal the reason behind the sudden transfer of Lalu ji."



Lalu Yadav was on Monday shifted to a Ranchi hospital for follow-up treatment -- after he met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi at AIIMS where he was undergoing treatment for heart and kidney-related ailments.





