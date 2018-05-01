Conspiracy To Kill Lalu Yadav, Alleges Son Tejashwi On Transfer From AIIMS

"Lalu ji is not well, he is still seriously ill. I met him last week and saw his bad health condition. It is surprising why Lalu ji has been shifted from AIIMS to a Ranchi hospital. Everyone knows AIIMS is best for treatment for Lalu ji, who is suffering from several serious illnesses."
"Depriving him of proper treatment is part of a conspiracy to kill my father," Tejashwi Yadav, a former Deputy Chief Minister and younger son of Lalu Yadav, told the media in Patna, alleging that there was political pressure on AIIMS to deprive him of proper treatment.
"RJD will go to the people's court to say that Lalu ji has been denied proper treatment as part of a conspiracy by those in power in Delhi," he alleged.
Lalu Yadav was on Monday shifted to a Ranchi hospital for follow-up treatment -- after he met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi at AIIMS where he was undergoing treatment for heart and kidney-related ailments.