'World Needs To Know Truth': Conman's Threat To Actor Jacqueline Fernandez

Sukesh Chandrashekhar said Jacqueline Fernandez's move has made him the "devil" (file)

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, a conman accused of multi-crore fraud, has threatened to "expose" actor Jacqueline Fernandez after she requested the court to restrain him from issuing any letter to her. He issued a statement today from Delhi's Mandoli jail where he remains incarcerated in an Rs 200 crore money laundering case.

"I never expected this even in my wildest dreams, but I guess "heart" is made to always be shattered or broken," read the handwritten letter that did not name Ms Fernandez.

Realization is very important for one, but you can't let anyone stab you or take you for granted, he said while expressing "shock" over the actor's move.

"I was shocked frozen as after all that you do, protect, safeguard someone, they turn around, stab you back hard, as they think now that they are safe and act victimized and start blame games, and point saying "look here is the Devil, the Bad Guy," said Sukesh.

He said Ms Fernandez's move has made him the "devil" and this leaves him no other choice but to expose the "reality".

"So, with shattered heart, I have decided not to stay hurt, numb or quiet, one should know truth is very powerful. Now it's time, World needs to know the truth, the reality and now I will go all out to expose anything in accordance to law," he said in his statement.

The conman said he will furnish all "unseen" evidences kept secret thus far to protect her, before the court and the agencies. This includes chats, screenshots, recordings, overseas financial transactions, investments, according to the letter.

"Even the smallest fact of payments worth few million USD paid for social platform enhancement to compete and race against a very prominent individual colleague of this person also will be brought in open with all the relevant payment invoice paid by me, as in accordance of Indian Evidence Act," he said.

The case will take a new turn after the revelations are made, he said, alleging that the probe was biased since he was protecting her interest.

Ms Fernandes has been questioned multiple times by probe agencies in the laundering case against the conman.

She was also confronted with the conman by the investigators last year, during which she admitted to receiving expensive gifts from the conman that included designer handbags, car and diamonds.

Enforcement Directorate sources had claimed she received gifts worth Rs 10 crore, including a horse worth Rs 52 lakh and a Persian cat worth Rs 9 lakh.

On Wednesday, she requested the Patiala House Court to restrain him from issuing any letter or statement for her. The request came after Sukesh wrote her multiple letters from jail, including one on his birthday and another on Easter.