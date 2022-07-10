Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Bribed 81 Delhi Jail Staff, Say Police

Sukesh Chandrashekhar is lodged in Tihar jail on charges of money laundering and duping several persons.

Over 80 officials in Delhi's Rohini jail have been accused of taking bribes from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar while the latter carried out illegal business from inside the jail. The officials provided mobile phones and other facilities to the conman to contact his associates outside the jail, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police said as it filed case against the jail officials.

The name of the officials - 81 of them - was written in a note, the police officials told NDTV.

Earlier this month, the conman was accused of taking the help of nursing staff working at jail hospital to contact his acquaintances outside.

In June, Sukesh Chandrashekhar, along with his wife, had moved the Supreme Court alleging that he continuously faces threats to his life from the jail staff and protection money is being sought from him.

He had alleged that the staff at Tihar jail have extorted around ₹ 12.5 crore from him in the last two years.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar is charged with many multi-crore fraud cases and is also accused of extorting ₹ 200 crore from the family of former Fortis Healthcare and Ranbaxy Lab promoters Shivinder and Malvinder Singh from the premises of the prison.