Conman Texted Many Promises To Jacqueline Fernandez, Made A Dress Request

NDTV has accessed WhatsApp messages from the conman to the actor

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekar sent dozens of WhatsApp messages to actor Jacqueline Fernandez from inside jail, ranging from assurances that he will get her "out of this mess" to requests of her to wear a black dress so that he knows she is reading his messages.

The two are accused in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate. The actor has approached the court against messages or letters issued by the conman, saying their coverage by the media was creating a distressing situation for her.

In response, Chandrashekar has alleged that Ms Fernandez's plea had suppressed multiple facts in the case and said he is ready to undergo any punishment if "even one single letter sent to Jacqueline proves or covers my content that is threatening, intimidating or related to any of the cases".

WhatsApp chats now accessed by NDTV show the conman sending corny messages to the actor and assuring her that she will be a "superstar". He also tells her that a prominent filmmaker will approach her soon as a part of a "deal" with him.

In one of the messages, Chandrashekar asks her to wear a "black kurta or dress" so that "I know you have seen all my messages". He also writes that he cannot understand why Ms Fernandez was avoiding him. The conman assures her that it is his responsibility to get her "out of this mess" and warns her against those trying to use her with "sweet talks".

The actor has filed a petition before Delhi High Court for quashing of the case and a supplementary chargesheet against her. She has said she is "an innocent victim" of Chandrashekar's "maliciously targeted attack". "There is absolutely no indication that she had any involvement whatsoever in aiding him to launder his purportedly ill-gotten wealth. Hence, she cannot be prosecuted for the offences under Sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act." her petition says.

The ED has opposed the petition, saying that the actor has not refuted the allegations that she received gifts worth Rs 7.12 crore from Chandrashekar and gifts worth Rs 1.12 crore were delivered to her sister in Sri Lanka. There are allegations of receiving proceeds of crime and retaining them, and these are sufficient to attract money laundering proceedings, the probe agency's counsel said.

The court on Thursday issued notice to ED and fixed January 29 for the next hearing.