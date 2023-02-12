Congress's Poll Promises Shall Be Foundation Of '5 Star Meghalaya': Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said the promises made by the party in Meghalaya shall be the foundation of a '5-star' state.

The Meghalaya Congress on Saturday promised one job to each household, free healthcare for all and free education for all girls up to class 12, if voted to power.

In its manifesto for the February 27 election which was released on Saturday by senior leader Jairam Ramesh, the Congress also promised free roofing materials, free power of up to 200 units and free LPG cylinders quarterly to BPL families across the state.

In a tweet, Mr Kharge said, "Dear people of Meghalaya, @INCMeghalaya has made 5 solemn promises for your future. Our commitment shall be the foundation of a '5 Star Meghalaya'." "Empowering Women; Power cut Free Meghalaya; Drug Free Meghalaya; Unemployment Free Meghalaya; Corruption Free Meghalaya," the Congress chief said referring to the five commitments made by the party earlier to make Meghalaya a '5-star' state.

Polling in Meghalaya for the 60 assembly seats will be held on February 27 and the counting of votes will take place on March 2.