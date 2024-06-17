Congress's K Suresh To Be Temporary Speaker Till Government's Decision

Congress's K Suresh will be named the pro tem speaker when the 18th parliament is convened and will administer the oath of office to MPs till a formal decision on the Speaker's post is taken by the government, sources have said.

Mr Suresh, the 68-year-old MP from Kerala's Mavelikara, is the longest-serving member of parliament. He will be administered the oath of office by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan before parliament is convened on June 24.

He, in turn, will administer the oath to the Prime Minister's Council of Ministers and other MPs.