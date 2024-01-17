Congress's 'Hitler' Attack On Arvind Kejriwal Amid Key Poll Pact

The rancour in Punjab between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party peaked today with the Congress dubbing Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal "Hitler". Hours before, the two parties had sent out a message of unity today as Raghav Chadha and Pawan Bansal met in Chandigarh. A photo of the meet, posted on social media, showed the two chatting together in a lawn, the location of which was not divulged. In Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had met Mallikarjun Kharge.

The two parties, known for being more out of step than together, are contesting the civic polls of Chandigarh, where AAP will contest the post of the Mayor. The Congress will focus on the post of the senior deputy mayor and the deputy mayor.

Both parties have hailed it as a strike against the BJP and said they were the first in the INDIA Bloc to contest together.

"Congress and APP in Chandigarh have become the first constituents of Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) parties to implement the decisions and sentiments of INDIA to not let BJP win elections by default,"Mr Bansal had posted on X, formerly Twitter.

"For #Chandigarh Mayoral elections, candidates of @INCIndia will contest the posts of Sr. Deputy Mayor and Dy. Mayor while APP will fight for Mayor's post. And together we will win all the three positions, thus heralding the end of BJP's anti- democracy rule in the country," his post read.

It was seconded by Mr Chadha in Hindi post.