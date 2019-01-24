'We Trust Rahul Ji': Congress's Alpesh Thakor Dismisses Reports Of Rift

Alpesh Thakor is a popular OBC leader in Gujarat (File)

Weeks after slamming his party's leadership in Gujarat, Congress lawmaker Alpesh Thakor today dismissed reports of discontentment, saying he trusts party president Rahul Gandhi. He, however, admitted that there were "issues" at the local level.

"I don't understand who is spreading all this," he said when asked about reports of his unhappiness with his party.

"I have complete faith in Rahul ji. There can be issues at the local level but we trust Rahul Ji," he was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Mr Thakor--who heads community outfit ''Gujarat Kshatriya Thakor Sena''--was given a Congress ticket in 2017 assembly polls. He won from the Radhanpur assembly seat in Patan district.

Mr Thakor had alleged earlier this month that people of his community were feeling "ignored" and "sidelined".

"I feel my community is being ignored. My community is not being given proper representation in the party. We are being blamed for anything bad that happens in the state," he had told PTI.

"I will not sit quiet or continue as an MLA if my people gets nothing," Mr Thakor had said.

He had also taken a dig at the Congress leadership in the state, saying the party could do well in Lok Sabha election if it had "strong leaders".

"The Congress can win 9 to 10 Lok Sabha seats (out of 26 in Gujarat) only if strong leaders are given important responsibilities," said Mr Thakor.

In Gujarat polls, the Congress had given a tough fight to the BJP, winning 81 out of 182 assembly seats. The party is hoping to replicate the performance in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

