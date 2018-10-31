Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Had No Tolerance For Communalism: Rahul Gandhi

"A man with a steely will, tempered by compassion. He was a Congressman to the core, who had no tolerance for bigotry or communalism," Rahul Gandhi's tribute said.

All India | | Updated: October 31, 2018 15:10 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Had No Tolerance For Communalism: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi said Sardar Patel was a patriot, who fought for an independent India.

New Delhi: 

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday paid rich tribute to "Congressman" Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 143rd birth anniversary and said he was a man of "steel will" and had "no tolerance for bigotry or communalism".

"Sardar Patel was a patriot, who fought for an independent, united and secular India.

"A man with a steely will, tempered by compassion. He was a Congressman to the core, who had no tolerance for bigotry or communalism," Mr Gandhi's tribute said.

Mr Patel, was born to Ladba and Jhaverbhai Patel in Gujarat's Nadiad on October 31, 1875. He was the first Deputy Prime Minister and the Home Minister of the country.

He is also popularly known as the Iron Man of India.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Rahul GandhiRahul Gandhi on Sardar Vallabhbhai PatelSardar Vallabhbhai Patel birth anniversary

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveStatue Of UnitySardar Vallabhbhai PatelHalloweenDelhi Metro Pink LineTamil NewsLive TVLive Cricket ScorePNR StatusTrain StatusBreast CancerDengue FeverEntertainment NewsTech Mahindra Air Quality in Delhi Doordarshan CameramanTata Harrier Air PurifiersFastrackAmway

................................ Advertisement ................................