Congress To Expand Top Decision-Making Body, Introduce 50% Reservation

Amid a hectic election year, Congress is all set to amend the party constitution to increase the strength of its top decision-making body -- the Congress Working Committee. This amendment will also provide 50% reservations in the working committee.

It's unlikely that there will be an election for the CWC, and the members will be selected by consensus instead, sources told NDTV.

The decision-making body's strength will be increased from 24 to 28, and former Prime Minister, and former party presidents, will be included to the list.

Additionally, 50 percent reservation will be provided for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, minorities, youth (below the age of 50), and women, sources said.

The plenary session under the new President, Mallikarjuna Kharge, is scheduled for Feb 24 to 26 in Chhattisgarh's Raipur.

As per resolutions passed by state units, Congress president is authorised to draw up All India Congress Committee members. AICC is the grand old party's central decision-making assembly.

1,100 AICC members have been drawn from 8,800 Pradesh Congress Committee members, to elect CWC members.

The proposed CWC composition will be changed from 23 + 1 (Congress President) to 23 + 1 + 1 + 1 + 1 + 1 + 1 (Congress President + Congress parliamentary party chairperson + former PM + former Congress President + Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, and Rajya Sabha).