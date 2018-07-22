CWC Meet Live Updates: 'Committed To Making Alliance Work,' Says Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi constituted the new panel last week.

Congress Working Committee, the grand old party's highest decision making body, is holding a meet today to set the tone for 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The grand old party is eyeing an alliance with the opposition parties to defeat the BJP in 2019.

"We are committed to make alliances work and we are all with him (Rahul Gandhi) in this endeavour. We have to rescue our people from a dangerous regime that is compromising the democracy of India," Sonia Gandhi said in her address to the members. Senior leaders of the party meet a day after West Bengal Chief Minister announced her strategy for the general elections next year and vowed to oust the BJP.

Here are the highlights of the CWC meet: