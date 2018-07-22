CWC Meet Live Updates: "Committed To Making Alliance Work," Says Sonia Gandhi

CWC Meet: Rahul Gandhi described the revamped Congress panel as a "bridge between past, present and future."

All India | Edited by | Updated: July 22, 2018 13:59 IST
New Delhi: 

Congress Working Committee, the grand old party's highest decision making body, is holding a meet today to set the tone for 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The grand old party is eyeing an alliance with the opposition parties to defeat the BJP in 2019.

"We are committed to make alliances work and we are all with him (Rahul Gandhi) in this endeavour. We have to rescue our people from a dangerous regime that is compromising the democracy of India," Sonia Gandhi said in her address to the members. Senior leaders of the party meet a day after West Bengal Chief Minister announced her strategy for the general elections next year and vowed to oust the BJP. 

Here are the highlights of the CWC meet:


Jul 22, 2018
13:59 (IST)
Senior Congress leaders Janardan Dwivedi and Digvijay Singh are not attending the CWC meet. Party president Rahul Gandhi had dropped both the leaders from CWC earlier, news agency ANI reported, citing sources
Jul 22, 2018
13:54 (IST)
Congress leaders Sachin Pilot, Shakti Singh Gohil, Ramesh Chennithala at the CWC meet said that the party should not shy away from a strategic alliance, however, the party should remain at the centre of alliance and Rahul Gandhi should be the face of the alliance, news agency ANI reported citing sources. 

Jul 22, 2018
13:46 (IST)
I am saying that alliances will be dependent on where the national leadership takes us and wherever it takes us we will go. People are expressing confidence in Congress now: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on CWC meet

Jul 22, 2018
13:13 (IST)
P Chidambaram at the CWC meet said the party was strong in 12 states. "We can boost our number by three times to bring it to 150 seats. In the rest of the states, alliance with regional parties important," Mr  Chidambaram said, ANI reported citing sources. 

Jul 22, 2018
13:08 (IST)
"Sonia Gandhi ji points out that rhetoric of PM Modi shows his desperation, reflecting that reverse countdown of Modi Govt has begun," senior party leader RS Surjewala said at the CWC meet, news agency ANI reported. 

Jul 22, 2018
13:06 (IST)
The CWC meet is underway at Parliament Annexe.
Jul 22, 2018
13:03 (IST)
The Congress panel was by constituted by party president Rahul Gandhi on July 17 by appointing 23 members and dropping some senior leaders in a bid to strike a balance between age and experience. Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijay Singh was among the senior leaders dropped from the Congress panel. 
Jul 22, 2018
13:00 (IST)
Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh, Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Congress President RahulGandhi addressed the Congress Working Committee meet.
Jul 22, 2018
12:59 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP Of Oppressing The Poor
At the Congress Working Committee Meet today, Rahul Gandhi today accused the BJP of oppressing the poor and Dalits, news agency IANS reported. Mr Gandhi also urged the party workers to work for India's poor.

As he chaired his first party meet, Mr Gandhi also called Congress the "voice of India". Read here
No more content
