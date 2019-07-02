Congress Worker Threatens Suicide Over Rahul Gandhi's Decision To Resign

Hanif Khan, Congress worker, wants Rahul Gandhi to stay as party president.

A Congress worker threatened to commit suicide by trying to hang himself from a tree outside the party's headquarters in Delhi if Rahul Gandhi does not withdraw his resignation as party president.

Hanif Khan, the party worker, climbed a tree with a rope in his hand. He had to be carried away from the spot by security staff and police.

Earlier today, hundreds of Congress workers, most of who had resigned from various party posts on Friday, gathered at the party headquarters and sat on an indefinite strike.

The strike came a day after all five Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states met Rahul Gandhi and urged him to continue as the party president.

Rahul Gandhi had offered to step down as the party chief on May 25 during the Congress Working Committee meeting following the party's poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections where it could manage to get only 52 seats. His offer, however, was rejected unanimously by the Congress Working Committee members, the party's top decision-making body.

