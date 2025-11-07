Former Kerala Congress MLA Anil Akkara Charged For Destroying Road Divider

A former Congress MLA Anil Akkara faces police case for allegedly damaging a road divider in Kerala's Thrissur district on Friday.

The case was registered following a complaint filed by the contractor, EKK Infrastructure, which is executing the PWD's road improvement work. According to the FIR, the incident caused a loss of Rs 19,160 and was carried out with the intention of destroying public property.

The dispute began after the PWD closed a U-turn on the Thrissur-Kuttippuram State Highway near the Muthuvara Sri Mahadeva Temple as part of an ongoing road redevelopment.

Vehicles coming from Thrissur now have to travel up to a certain distance to take a U-turn to reach the temple. According to officials, the divider was installed to prevent vehicles from going off track.

Anil Akkara reached the spot, took a hammer from the workers and allegedly smashed the newly constructed divider in protest. He said the construction caused serious inconvenience to devotees arriving at the temple from Thrissur.

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) reacted sharply to the incident and alleged that Anil Akkara acted with "political vengeance".