Congress Worker Loses Bet To BJP Worker, Shaves Head

Madhya Pradesh Congress worker honours bet, gets his head shaved.

After BJP's clean sweep in the general election, a Congress worker had to part with his hair, honouring a bet he lost to the BJP worker.

Congress worker Bapu Lal Sen had bet with BJP's Ram Babu Mandloi that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets re-elected, he will get his head shaven.

"Our bet was that if Narendra Modi becomes Prime Minister again, I will shave my head and if Rahul Gandhi becomes Prime Minister, he (BJP worker) will shave his head. Now that my party has lost, I shaved my head," the Congress worker from Rajgarh district told news agency ANI.

The political party workers in Rajgarh are known to honour their pledges and bets. After former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's death, a Congress worker Indu Singh had kept a vow of silence for one year. A BJP worker Akhilesh Joshi Diggi did not wear any footwear when Congress was in power.

The BJP has emerged as the single largest party winning 303 seats in the national election. The party has kept its core states - the Hindi heartland, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra - while posting fresh victories in West Bengal, Odisha and the northeast. The Opposition Congress has won 52 seats with Congress President Rahul Gandhi winning from Wayanad but losing his second seat Amethi.

(With inputs from ANI)