Congress West Bengal Chief Meets Rajnath Singh, Demands President's Rule

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury apprised Rajnath Singh of "deteriorating" law and order situation in Bengal New Delhi: The Congress today demanded imposition of President's rule in West Bengal and urged Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to send a team to assess the law and order situation in the state.



Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the president of the Congress in West Bengal, met Mr Singh today and apprised him of the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the state.



He told the home minister that the State Election Commission did not even honour the Calcutta High Court order directing it to hold meaningful consultations with all stakeholders on security arrangements for the panchayat elections.



"I demanded President's rule in West Bengal. The West Bengal chief minister has already said she has won 100 seats... Without imposing President's rule, no one will be able to exercise their democratic right. This is the need of the hour," Mr Chowdhury told reporters after meeting Mr Singh.



Mr Chowdhury has also urged the centre to send a team to access the law and order situation in the state.



"I want the central team to see how the cadres and goons of the state government are spreading violence and stopping the opposition and people to exercise their right to participate in the panchayat elections," he said.



The Congress leader said that since West Bengal shares a porous border with Bangladesh, the deteriorating law and order situation threatens national security.



