Congress West Bengal Chief Meets Rajnath Singh, Demands President's Rule

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the president of the Congress in West Bengal, met Mr Singh today and apprised him of the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the state.
He told the home minister that the State Election Commission did not even honour the Calcutta High Court order directing it to hold meaningful consultations with all stakeholders on security arrangements for the panchayat elections.
"I demanded President's rule in West Bengal. The West Bengal chief minister has already said she has won 100 seats... Without imposing President's rule, no one will be able to exercise their democratic right. This is the need of the hour," Mr Chowdhury told reporters after meeting Mr Singh.
Mr Chowdhury has also urged the centre to send a team to access the law and order situation in the state.
The Congress leader said that since West Bengal shares a porous border with Bangladesh, the deteriorating law and order situation threatens national security.