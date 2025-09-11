Congress Versus BJP Over Alleged Spycam In Rajasthan Assembly Premises

The Monsoon Session of the Rajasthan Assembly might have concluded, but it has left behind a fresh political storm. The Opposition has accused the ruling BJP of "spying" on legislators by installing additional CCTV cameras inside the Assembly premises. The Congress staged a protest outside the House wearing "Jagga Jasoos" caps and demanded an inquiry by a joint committee.

The Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Jully termed it a violation of privacy.

He went a step further, alleging that not only Congress MLAs but even former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje was under surveillance.

He claimed that when Ms Raje attended the House two days ago, it was monitored who went to meet her.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also launched a scathing attack, saying governance has completely collapsed since the BJP came to power.

He said the government doesn't want assembly sessions to function and is now using cameras to keep tabs on the Opposition. "This is dangerous for democracy," Mr Gehlot added.

The ruling side has strongly rejected the charges.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel has clarified that neither Ms Raje nor any MLA was under surveillance. "These cameras were installed when the Assembly building was constructed. The Congress is only indulging in theatrics," Mr Patel said.

Cabinet minister Sumit Godara, too, hit back, alleging that the Congress is raising baseless issues to distract people from its infighting.

He quipped that Ashok Gehlot should first look at his own record, reminding that his close aide Lokesh Sharma had earlier faced allegations of surveillance during the Congress regime.