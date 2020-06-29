Congress Unable To Digest Strong Government At Centre: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

The Congress is still suffering from a "prejudiced feudal mindset and arrogance of power", he said.

Hitting out at the Congress for its criticism on issues of national security and economy, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday said the opposition party is unable to digest the fact that there is a strong government at the Centre which cannot be remote-controlled.

With the Congress attacking the Modi government over the border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh, the economic situation and the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr Naqvi said the Congress leaders'' remarks remind him of the proverb "empty vessels make the most noise".

In an effort to prove themselves "greatly learned", the Congress leaders are "wrecking" their own party, the minority affairs minister claimed.

The Congress is still suffering from a "prejudiced feudal mindset and arrogance of power", Mr Naqvi told reporters after laying the foundation stone for "Sanskritik Sadbhav Mandap" (multi-purpose community centre) at the Numaish Ground in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

"One cannot change one''s nature, no matter how much time passes. They (Congress) try to give orders, directions on the issues of national security, economy, welfare of poor, interests of farmers based on their narrow minded knowledge," Mr Naqvi was quoted as saying in a statement from his office.

"They are unable to digest the fact that today there is a strong Modi government at the Centre which cannot be remote-controlled, like they used to do during their regime," he said.

The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is dedicated to the country''s safety, dignity and prosperity, he said, adding that "country first" is the Modi dispensation''s mantra.

The "Sanskritik Sadbhav Mandap" is being constructed with the cost of Rs 92 crore by the Union Minority Affairs Ministry under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karykram (PMJVK).

The community centre will be utilised for various socio-economic cultural activities, skill development training, coaching, relief activities during disasters such as corona and different sports activities.

Speaking on the occasion, Naqvi said that during the last about six years, the Modi government has developed socio-economic educational and employment oriented infrastructure across the country in backward areas under PMJVK.

Similarly, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath''s commitment to "inclusive development" has resulted in the creation of a large-scale infrastructure development during the last about three years under PMJVK in the state, he said.

Under PMJVK, a total of around 1,84,980 projects with a cost of about Rs 3,000 crore have been constructed in Uttar Pradesh.

He said a self-reliant India is the guarantee for "Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat".

A total of around 13,276 projects with a cost of more than Rs 350 crore have been constructed in Rampur, he said.

Naqvi said that be it economy, safety of country''s borders or national security, the Modi government has created new records of development.

The government has fulfilled the commitment to "empowerment with dignity", he said.

More than 10 lakh people belonging to minority communities have been provided employment opportunities through schemes such as ''Hunar Haat'', Garib Nawaz self employment scheme and ''Seekho Aur Kamao'' etc. during the last six years.