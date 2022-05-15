Congress Makes Changes, But Rejects Age Bar, Decision-Making Board

The Congress has adopted the one-man-one post rule with some riders following its mega brainstorming session in Rajasthan's Udaipur. But the proposal for a Parliamentary Board to replace the Congress Election Committee -- a key demand of the rebels -- was shot down by the Working Committee, the highest decision-making body of the party.

Currently the Election Committee decides on candidates for the Lok Sabha and assembly elections. There was considerable resistance against the idea since it was seen as cutting down te powers of the Gandhi family.

The "One Person One Post" and "One Family One Ticket" on which there was uniformity, was passed. But the rule leaves a loophole for the Gandhi family with its five-year rider.

If family members want to contest, they should have been active for five years, says the rule, which makes all three Gandhis - Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra - eligible to contest.