In Congress's Big Protest Next Week, 'PM House Gherao', March To Raisina

The party is plannnig a "Prime Minister House Gherao" as part of its big protest.

The Congress will hold a massive nationwide protest against price rise and unemployment on August 5. The party is planning a march to Rashtrapati Bhavan from Parliament and "Prime Minister House Gherao" as part of its big protest.

The members of the working committee - the highest decision-making body of the Congress - and senior leadership of the party would be responsible to gherao the house of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The members of both the Houses of Parliament - Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha - will hold the "Chalo Rashtrapathi Bhavan" march, and in states, the party will organise a "Raj Bhavan Gherao", in which all the MLAs, MLCs, ex MPs and senior leaders are expected to participate and court mass arrest.

This comes as both the Houses witnessed multiple disruptions this week over the issue, leading to a near washout of the proceedings. The Lok Sabha is likely to have a debate on price rise on Monday, followed by Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The opposition has been raising the issue of rising prices and GST since the beginning of the session on July 18, in both the Houses.

All elected public representatives of the Congress Part, from village level to district level, have been asked to protest and court mass arrest in their respective block or district headquarters.

India's annual retail inflation accelerated to 7.01 per cent in June from 6.26 per cent a year earlier, and remained above the central bank's tolerance band of 2 per cent to 6 per cent for the sixth month in a row, government data released earlier this month showed.