Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Congress To Hold Candlelight Marches Over Pahalgam Terror Attack Today

The Congress has also decided to postpone its "Samvidhan Bachao" rallies that were scheduled for April 25 and 26, party general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal said.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Congress To Hold Candlelight Marches Over Pahalgam Terror Attack Today
26 people, mostly tourists, were gunned down in Pahalgam Terror Attack (File)
New Delhi:

Congress workers across all states and districts will take out candlelight marches today in solidarity with the victims of the horrific Pahalgam terror attack and to reaffirm unity against terrorism, the party said.

The Congress has also decided to postpone its "Samvidhan Bachao" rallies that were scheduled for April 25 and 26, party general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal said.

The "Samvidhan Bachao" rallies will resume from April 27, he added.

The Congress had last week announced its plan to hold "Samvidhan Bachao" rallies at the state level from April 25 to 30 and then at the district level from May 3 to 10 and finally, launching a door-to-door campaign to take the party's message to every household in the country from May 20 to 30.

In Tuesday's terror attack in Baisaran near Kashmir's resort town of Pahalgam, 26 people, mostly tourists, were gunned down.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Congress, Congress News, Congress Latest News
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now