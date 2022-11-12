Congress Task Force For 2024, Under New Party Chief, To Meet For 1st Time

The Congress task force on 2024 Lok Sabha elections, under new party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, will meet for the first time on Monday.

This is the first meeting of the Task Force after Kharge took charge as President of Congress. Members of the election strategy group will apprise the new President about the work of the task force and the plan for 2024 elections.

Members of the task force include P Chidambaram, Mukul Wasnik, Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal, Ajay Maken, Randeep Surjewala, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Sunil Kanugolu.

The grand old party had in April, right before its big three-day conclave in Rajasthan's Udaipur, announced an "Empowered Action Group" to address "political challenges" ahead of the 2024 national elections.

Former party President Sonia Gandhi had formed the 2024 task force following a report filed by an eight-member committee.



