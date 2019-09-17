Congress Slams BJP Government In UP After Dalit Man Burnt Alive In Hardoi

Congress accused BJP government in UP of achieve political objectives by damaging the social fabric

The Congress today hit out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the incident of a 20-year-old Dalit man allegedly burnt alive, saying the social fabric of the state is being attacked to achieve political objectives.

The Dalit man was burnt alive in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district allegedly over his relationship with a woman from another caste, a killing that his relatives said also led to his mother''s death, reported news agency Press Trust of India.

"Under the BJP rule, another Dalit has been burnt alive - inhuman and shameful," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged.

"In order to achieve political objectives in Uttar Pradesh, the social fabric is being attacked," Mr Surjewala claimed in a tweet in Hindi.

The political advantage-seeking ruling dispensation is silent, he alleged.

"In UP, neither women are safe, nor are Dalits and backward classes," the Congress leader claimed.



