Yogi Adityanath Back With Same Deputies? Big UP BJP Meet Ahead Of Oath

Ahead of Yogi Adityanath's grand swearing-in ceremony tomorrow, a crucial meeting is underway at the Uttar Pradesh BJP office before the BJP MLA meet at Lok Bhawan. Home Minister Amit Shah and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das, who are central party observers, are present in the meeting.

Chief Minister-designate Yogi Adityanath, state party chief Swatantra Dev Singh, BJP national vice president Radha Mohan Singh, former deputy Chief Ministers Dinesh Sharma and KP Maurya are also present at the high-level meeting. Party sources say the two deputy Chief Ministers might be retained.