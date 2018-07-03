Shashi Tharoor Seeks Protection From Arrest In Sunanda Pushkar's Death

Sunanda Pushkar, 51, was found dead in her suite at a five-star hotel in Delhi on January 17, 2014.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has appealed to a Delhi court for protection from arrest in the case of his wife Sunanda Pushkar's death in 2014. The former minister has been summoned on Friday by the court as an accused. The court took note of a police charge-sheet and said there were "sufficient grounds" to proceed against Mr Tharoor on charges of cruelty and abetting suicide.

Sunanda Pushkar, 51, was found dead in her suite at a five-star hotel in Delhi on January 17, 2014. Her last mails and messages on social media have been taken by the police as her dying declaration.

Mr Tharoor is the only person named as an accused in the 3,000-page charge-sheet.

Two days before her death, she had accused her husband on social media of having an affair with a Pakistani journalist. In one of her emails to her husband, said the police, she had written that she had "no desire to live...all I pray for is death."

The charge-sheet quotes a special investigation team as deducing that the Tharoors, who married in 2010, had frequent fights and Mr Tharoor "as a husband ignored Sunanda when she was sliding or slipping into depression and she had Alprax."

The probe team also said Mr Tharoor "ignored her calls and disconnected her calls in the days before her death." Sunanda Pushkar used social media to reach him, but those messages were also ignored, says the charge-sheet.

The police first claimed that Sunanda Pushkar was poisoned and registered a murder case in January 2015 without naming any suspect.

Three years later, the police say there is no proof of murder but it is evident Sunanda Pushkar was driven to suicide.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the former union minister said: "I would like to reiterate my position that I find the charges preposterous and baseless, the product of a malicious and vindictive campaign against myself."