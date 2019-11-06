Congress Seeks Report On UP Minister's Dubai Visit In Provident Fund Scam

Shrikant Sharma said that UP Congress chief is trying to gain publicity in the media by accusing him

Amid a war of words between the Uttar Pradesh government and the opposition over the EPF scam, the state Congress has sought on Wednesday a probe into power minister Shrikant Sharma's 2017 Dubai visit.

The minister, however, claimed that he has never been on a foreign trip, and asked on what basis such "baseless allegations" were being leveled against him.

Mr Sharma is mired in the controversy where Rs 2,600 crore in EPF money, belonging to the staff of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL), was parked with DHFL whose promoters were recently grilled by the Enforcement Directorate about their links with a front company of Iqbal Mirchi, a former aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

"It should be probed as to why Shrikant Sharma visited Dubai in September-October 2017. Whom did he meet there?" Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu posed in a tweet.

In another tweet, Mr Lallu said the matter of investment of UPPCL employees' EPF money in Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited not only amounts to corruption but is also about national security.

The state Congress chief intensified his attacks on the government days after the party's UP spokesperson Ashok Singh, in a series of tweets, demanded that Mr Sharma be "sacked" from the ministry in the wake of "such a major scandal".

"After such a major scandal in the UP Power Corporation, ... will Yogi ji tell as to why the Energy minister not being removed," Mr Singh had said.

Facing flak from the opposition on the issue, Shrikant Sharma maintained that the UP Congress chief was leveling "baseless allegations in order to garner publicity in the media".

"His (Lallu's) leader goes to foreign countries on vacation. If he has to seek report, then it should be for the trips undertaken by Rahul Gandhi, who despite being under SPG protection, roams around in foreign countries without security. What does he do?" Mr Sharma asked.

"Mr Lallu is transcending all barriers of dignity in public life and dabbling in petty politics. He must keep these things in mind," the Uttar Pradesh minister said.

