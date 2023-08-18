Rahul Gandhi From Amethi? Congress UP Chief Goes From 'Definitely' To...

Rahul Gandhi had lost the Amethi seat to Smriti Irani in 2019.

Hours after asserting that Rahul Gandhi would "definitely" contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Amethi, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai appeared to qualify his statement and said this was the demand of the people of the constituency. Mr Rai was named the state Congress president yesterday.

Answering a reporter's question earlier in the day, the new state chief said, "Rahul Gandhi will definitely contest the Lok Sabha election from Amethi, the people of Amethi are here."

When he was asked the same question hours later, however, Mr Rai's answer was a little different. "The Congress workers and people of Amethi are demanding that they want to correct their mistake and ensure a huge victory for Rahul Gandhi," he said.

Prodded further and asked whether Mr Gandhi wanted to contest from the seat, he reiterated, "This is the demand of the people and the workers."

In a huge upset, Mr Gandhi, who had been elected as an MP from the family bastion of Amethi thrice since 2004, had lost to the BJP's Smriti Irani in 2019. He had contested from Wayanad in Kerala as well, and won by a big margin.

Mr Rai claimed the people of Amethi are now upset. "Smriti Irani had promised them sugar at Rs 13 a kg if they voted for her and the BJP. They are now wondering where that sugar went."

Earlier in the day, Mr Rai - who had contested unsuccessfully against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha Polls - had also said, "If Priyanka Gandhi says she wishes to contest from Varanasi, every single worker will work wholeheartedly for her."

Mr Rai was appointed the Congress Uttar Pradesh president yesterday and had replaced Dalit leader Brijlal Khabri.