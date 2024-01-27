Congress Seeks Donation For Rahul Gandhi-Led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Ajay Maken said those donating Rs 67 will get a letter signed by Rahul Gandhi. (File)

The Congress is seeking donations for its East-West yatra being spearheaded by former party chief Rahul Gandhi ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. This will be part of their crowdfunding drive launched last year to support their poll campaign.

Every contributor who donates at least Rs 670 - 10 paise per kilometre for the 6,700-km Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra - will receive a T-shit signed by Mr Gandhi, the Congress announced at a press conference today. Those donating Rs 67 will get a letter signed by him.

Rs 2 crore donation was received within two hours of the announcement, the party said, adding that the crowdfunding campaign has so far generated funds worth Rs 20 crore.

Mr Gandhi began his yatra from Manipur in mid-January as a follow-up to his north-south Bharat Jodo Yatra, which they credit for their victories in two assembly elections in the South.

The BJP had slammed it, saying the people have rejected the idea of Bharat Jodo Yatra and that they cannot be fooled by coining some slogans.

Congress treasurer Ajay Maken, who addressed the press conference along with other top leaders, urged people to contribute whatever they can. Some leaders have donated at the rate of Rs 20-100 per km and the amount ranged between Rs 1.34-6.7 lakh per leader, he said.

The donations are being properly monitored with the donation form having a "referee" column where contributors can mention who encouraged them for the exercise, the party leader said.

Mr Maken said the purpose is not only to generate funds but also involve workers and general public and build up momentum.