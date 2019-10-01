Congress Releases Second Candidates List For Maharashtra Assembly Polls

Congress has fielded former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan from the Karad South constituency.

The Congress released its second list of 52 candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly elections on Tuesday. The party has fielded former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan from the Karad South constituency.

The Congress had on Sunday released its first list of 51 candidates, fielding ex-chief minister Ashok Chavan from the Bhokar constituency and state party chief Vijay, alias Balasaheb Thorat, from Sangamner.

The assembly elections for the 288-member House in Maharashtra will be held on October 21 and results will be out on October 24.

