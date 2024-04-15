Congress Releases Lok Sabha Poll Campaign Song, Focuses On 'Nyay'

File photo

The Congress on Monday released a campaign song for the Lok Sabha polls, focusing on the theme of "Nyay" for women, youngsters, farmers and labourers as well as on participatory justice.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh and spokesperson Supriya Shrinate released the song with the lyrics "Hum Saath Hain To Haath Ye Halat Badal Dega" at the AICC headquarters here.

हम साथ हैं

तो हाथ ये

हालात बदल देगा @INCIndia's campaign song for the Lok Sabha elections, 2024#HaathBadlegaHalaatpic.twitter.com/H41GHrUC3T — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) April 15, 2024

The Congress leaders also spoke about the various phases of the party's campaign, saying it started with the "mere vikas ka do hisaab" slogan and then moved on to "haath badlega halaat", which is based on five "nyay" (justice) -- naari nyay, kisaan nyay, yuva nyay, shramik nyay and hissedaari nyay.

"Our party is distributing our guarantee cards to eight crore households. About 80 per cent of the cards have been distributed in the constituencies that go to polls on April 19," Ramesh said.

He claimed that the Congress's "nyay patra" has rattled the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and "forced" Narendra Modi to use language that is unbecoming of a prime minister and use it for injecting a communal atmosphere into the campaign.

Shrinate said, "Our election campaign is based on the five pillars of justice, which the Congress has promised. These pillars of justice have been prepared by talking to the people, keeping in mind their dreams and hopes. We are talking about every issue on which Modiji has cheated people."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)