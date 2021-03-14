Congress Releases List Of Another 34 Candidates For West Bengal Polls

The Congress on Sunday released its next list of candidates for.the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal, announcing 34 names for the polls.
The names were finalised after a meeting of the party''s Central Election authority chaired by Sonia Gandhi.
This is the third list of Congress candidates for the eight-phase West Bengal assembly elections starting March 27. So far, the party has announced a total of 50 candidates.
It had earlier released names of 13 and three candidates in two separate lists.
