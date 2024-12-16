Congress Reacts After Omar Abdullah Junks Opposition's EVM Charge

Omar Abdullah's party and the Congress had contested the Jammu and Kashmir elections together. (File)

The Congress has claimed that ally Omar Abdullah's approach to issues concerning the opposition has changed since he became Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. The dig followed the National Conference leader junking allegations about the manipulation of EVMs or Electronic Voting Machines - raised by the Congress and several opposition parties.

Manickam Tagore, a senior Congress parliamentarian, said the recent allegations about EVMs following the Maharashtra election results were made by the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), Shiv Sena (UBT), and Samajwadi Party.

"It's the Samajwadi Party, NCP, and Shiv Sena UBT that have spoken against EVMs. Please check your facts, CM @OmarAbdullah. The Congress CWC resolution clearly addresses the ECI only. Why this approach to our partners after being CM?" asked Mr Tagore.

Read: "Can't Say You Don't Like EVMs Because...": Ally Junks Congress' Charge

Opposition allegations over the functioning of EVMs had re-emerged recently with veteran politician Sharad Pawar raising doubts over the outcome of the Maharashtra polls. Mr Pawar's party - split by his nephew Ajit Pawar, who now heads the 'original' NCP - suffered its worst defeat in the recent polls.

None of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners could win even 10% of the total seats in the elections, which saw the opposition parties allege discrepancies in the voting method.

A resolution by the Congress Working Committee - also shared by Mr Tagore in response to Mr Abdullah - said the poor performance appeared to be a "clear case of targeted manipulation". It also raised questions over the "partisan functioning" of the Election Commission.

Read: "No Mismatch": Election Body On Opposition's Maharashtra Vote Fraud Charge

Asked about the allegations, Omar Abdullah, whose party is part of the INDIA alliance, said that one must be "consistent" in questioning the machines that are used to hold elections across the country.

"When you get a hundred plus members of parliament using the same EVMs, and you celebrate that as sort of a victory for your party, you can't then a few months later turn around and say... we don't like these EVMs because now the election results aren't going the way we would like them to," Mr Abdullah said.

The NC leader said that political parties that do not trust the voting method should not contest polls.

Mr Abdullah's party and the Congress had contested the October elections in Jammu and Kashmir together.