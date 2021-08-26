After Calls For Removal, Amarinder Singh's Show Of Strength With 50 MLAs

Three ministers missing from this afternoon's cabinet meeting, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's loyalists are holding a show of strength this evening. Party leaders said more than 50 MLAs and 8 MPs are attending a dinner meet at the home of cabinet minister Rana Gurmeet Sodhi, a known loyalist of the Chief Minister.

This afternoon, barring Charanjit Singh Channi none of the three rebel cabinet ministers who met state in-charge Harish Rawat on Wednesday turned up for the cabinet meeting, held over video conference.

Sources said they took off for Delhi this morning. Tript Rajinder Bajwa, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria were among the rebel leaders who planned to meet the Central leadership to demand the removal of Mr Singh from the Chief Minister's post.

The rebels had been demanding the removal contending that it was necessary to ensure the party's victory in next year's assembly elections. Mr Singh's government, they said, had failed to meet its promises made ahead of the last state elections, which has hugely upset the people.

The peace brokered by the central leadership with the elevation of Navjot Sidhu as the chief of the party's state unit, however, shattered over the weekend.