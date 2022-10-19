Congress President Polls: Shashi Tharoor's Son Ishaan Tweets 'So Proud Of You For Making It A Real Fight'

Shashi Tharoor congratulated Mallikarjun Kharge for winning Congress president polls.

Shashi Tharoor's son Ishaan has said that he is proud of his father for making the Congress president election a "real fight" by throwing his hat in the ring. His tweet came shortly after Mallikarjun Kharge was declared the winner of the election. The total counted votes were 9,385, of which Mr Kharge received 7,897 votes and Mr Tharoor polled 1,072 votes, chairman of the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) Madhusudan Mistry said. This is for the first time in 24 years that Congress has got a chief who does not belong to the Nehru-Gandhi family.

"So proud of @ShashiTharoor for throwing his hat in the ring and making a real fight of it, no matter the institutional forces set against him. Had an American-style primary been possible - yes, fantasy land - we all know how different the result would have been," Ishaan Tharoor said in his tweet.

So proud of @ShashiTharoor for throwing his hat in the ring and making a real fight of it, no matter the institutional forces set against him. Had an American-style primary been possible—yes, fantasy land—we all know how different the result would have been. https://t.co/oVVOv1wRge — Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) October 19, 2022

He was reacting to Shashi Tharoor's tweet in which he congratulated Mallikarjun Kharge. He also went to the Delhi residence of the Congress president-elect to congratulate him on his victory.

Mr Tharoor said he believed "the revival of the party begins today". "It is a great honour and a huge responsibility to be President of the INC and I wish Kharge ji all success in the task," the MP from Thiruvananthapuram said in his tweet.

Mr Kharge will take over from Sonia Gandhi who has been serving as interim Congress president after Rahul Gandhi stepped down from the post following the party's debacle in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Mr Tharoor's son Ishaan is a journalist based in the United States. He is a columnist on the foreign desk of the Washington Post. He previously was a senior editor and correspondent at Time magazine, based first in Hong Kong and later in New York.

Ishaan Tharoor graduated from Yale University and United Nations International School. He is based in Washington, DC. He is married to Bhumi Dave.